$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
1991 Ford Thunderbird
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
21,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8445036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp Classic 1 Owner stored Thunderbird
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
