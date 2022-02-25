Menu
1991 Ford Thunderbird

21,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

1991 Ford Thunderbird

1991 Ford Thunderbird

1991 Ford Thunderbird

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8445036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp Classic 1 Owner stored Thunderbird

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

