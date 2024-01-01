Menu
1991 Volkswagen Passat

47,815 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
1991 Volkswagen Passat

SEDAN, ONLY 47,000KMS, AUTO, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS

1991 Volkswagen Passat

SEDAN, ONLY 47,000KMS, AUTO, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,815KM
Fair Condition
VIN WVWEB0318ME213419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,815 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

