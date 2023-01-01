Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1992 Chevrolet Caprice

98,275 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1992 Chevrolet Caprice

1992 Chevrolet Caprice

LTZ*LEATHER*ALLOYS*V8*ONLY 98KMS*AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

1992 Chevrolet Caprice

LTZ*LEATHER*ALLOYS*V8*ONLY 98KMS*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1680448670
  2. 1680448674
  3. 1680448679
  4. 1680448682
  5. 1680448686
  6. 1680448690
  7. 1680448694
  8. 1680448697
  9. 1680448700
  10. 1680448706
  11. 1680448709
  12. 1680448713
  13. 1680448716
  14. 1680448719
  15. 1680448722
  16. 1680448726
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,275KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9794494
  • Stock #: 0000
  • VIN: 1G1BN53E7NR119710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2015 Honda Pilot
86,074 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V
313,288 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Buick Rainier CXL
 220,769 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory