1992 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide

1992 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  • 231,656KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4786077
  • Stock #: m2
  • VIN: 1hd1djl15ny507891
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Cruiser / Chopper
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Passengers
1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

