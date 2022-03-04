Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1992 Volkswagen GTI

277,504 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1992 Volkswagen GTI

1992 Volkswagen GTI

GTI

Watch This Vehicle

1992 Volkswagen GTI

GTI

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

277,504KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8486367
  • Stock #: m19
  • VIN: 3vwdb01g2nm024017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 277,504 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

1992 Toyota Supra *M...
 230,812 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 104,434 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 186,853 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory