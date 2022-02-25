Menu
1993 Mazda MX-6

88,299 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1993 Mazda MX-6

1993 Mazda MX-6

GREAT CONDITION*ONLY 88,000KMS*OILED*AS IS

1993 Mazda MX-6

GREAT CONDITION*ONLY 88,000KMS*OILED*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,299KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8419542
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1YVGE31A4P5191972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 88,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

