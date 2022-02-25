1993 Mazda MX-6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 1 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8428404

8428404 VIN: 1YVGE31A4P5191972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 88,178 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.