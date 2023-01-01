Menu
1994 Toyota Tercel

60,785 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1994 Toyota Tercel

*AUTO*SEDAN*ONLY 60,000KMS*CERTIFIED

1994 Toyota Tercel

*AUTO*SEDAN*ONLY 60,000KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,785KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10534215
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JT2EL43E1R0447860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,785 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

