$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
1995 Acura Integra
*ONLY 167KMS*CLEAN BODY*RARE*DRIVES GREAT*AS IS
Location
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
167,871KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8419536
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: JH4DC4458SS801772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 167,871 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4