Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1995 Acura Integra

167,871 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1995 Acura Integra

1995 Acura Integra

*ONLY 167KMS*CLEAN BODY*RARE*DRIVES GREAT*AS IS

Watch This Vehicle

1995 Acura Integra

*ONLY 167KMS*CLEAN BODY*RARE*DRIVES GREAT*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,871KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419536
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JH4DC4458SS801772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 167,871 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 179,037 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Spark...
 104,804 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Yaris LE...
 126,570 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory