1995 Dodge Ram 1500

208,027 KM

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
SHORT CAB*LONG BOX*TOPPER*GOOD SHAPE*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

208,027KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7411421
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1B7HC16Y0SS258510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 208,027 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
