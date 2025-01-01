Menu
Used 1995 Ford Econoline for sale in London, ON

1995 Ford Econoline

89,718 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
1995 Ford Econoline

12679893

1995 Ford Econoline

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,718KM
VIN 1FDEE14N2SHA38879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 1081
  • Mileage 89,718 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1995 Ford Econoline