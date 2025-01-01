$CALL+ taxes & licensing
1995 Ford Econoline
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
89,718KM
VIN 1FDEE14N2SHA38879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Passengers 8
- Stock # 1081
- Mileage 89,718 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
