$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
1995 Ford Mustang
1995 Ford Mustang
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,135KM
VIN 1FALP4048SF210337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2005 Toyota Camry LE 275,606 KM $CALL + tax & lic
1995 Ford Mustang 135,135 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium 283,497 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
1995 Ford Mustang