1995 Ford Mustang for sale in London, ON

1995 Ford Mustang

135,135 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
1995 Ford Mustang

13151203

1995 Ford Mustang

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,135KM
VIN 1FALP4048SF210337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

1995 Ford Mustang