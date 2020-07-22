Menu
1995 GMC Adventurer

258,802 KM

Details

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

CAMPER**VENTURA**

CAMPER**VENTURA**

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

258,802KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5564460
  • Stock #: 1071
  • VIN: 1GDEG25K4SF500696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 258,802 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

