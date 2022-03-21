Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1995 Honda CBR500RA

50,701 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1995 Honda CBR500RA

1995 Honda CBR500RA

Watch This Vehicle

1995 Honda CBR500RA

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1660074942
  2. 1660074942
  3. 1660074942
  4. 1660074942
  5. 1660074942
  6. 1660074942
  7. 1660074942
  8. 1660074942
  9. 1660074942
  10. 1660074942
  11. 1660074942
  12. 1660074942
  13. 1660074942
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,701KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8920846
  • Stock #: 1030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # 1030
  • Mileage 50,701 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2011 Nissan Sentra 2...
 121,953 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Versa No...
 22,735 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 161,221 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory