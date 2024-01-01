Menu
1996 Honda Accord

109,691 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
1996 Honda Accord

11997132

1996 Honda Accord

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,691KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCD5636TA811785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
