1996 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 4 1 3 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9447460

9447460 Stock #: 1069

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1069

Mileage 120,413 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.