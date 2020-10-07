Menu
1997 Dodge Ram 3500

241,504 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1997 Dodge Ram 3500

1997 Dodge Ram 3500

DUALLY**CUMMINS DIESEL**VERY CLEAN**ONLY 241KMS**

1997 Dodge Ram 3500

DUALLY**CUMMINS DIESEL**VERY CLEAN**ONLY 241KMS**

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

241,504KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6163314
  • Stock #: 1044
  • VIN: 3B7MC33D4VM585937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,504 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Turbocharged

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

