1997 Dodge Rmv

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 8 , 9 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10627341

10627341 Stock #: E5032

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 198,930 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.