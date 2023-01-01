$8,995+ tax & licensing
1997 Toyota Camry
CE**LOW KMS**FUEL SAVER**CERTIFIED
1997 Toyota Camry
CE**LOW KMS**FUEL SAVER**CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
45,485KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BG22K7VU110263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,485 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
