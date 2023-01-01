Menu
Account
Sign In

1997 Toyota Camry

45,485 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1997 Toyota Camry

CE**LOW KMS**FUEL SAVER**CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

1997 Toyota Camry

CE**LOW KMS**FUEL SAVER**CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1701012337
  2. 1701012338
  3. 1701012337
  4. 1701012406
  5. 1701012405
  6. 1701012405
  7. 1701012405
  8. 1701012405
  9. 1701012405
  10. 1701012405
  11. 1701012405
  12. 1701012405
  13. 1701012406
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,485KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BG22K7VU110263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,485 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX**LOW KMS**RIMS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX**LOW KMS**RIMS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED 115,433 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring***LOW KMS***NO ACCIDENTS**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Touring***LOW KMS***NO ACCIDENTS**CERTIFIED 21,599 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 1975 Volkswagen Beetle VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT* for sale in London, ON
1975 Volkswagen Beetle VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT* 69,107 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1997 Toyota Camry