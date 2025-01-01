Menu
1997 Toyota Camry

121,672 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
1997 Toyota Camry

CE, AUTO, SEDAN, OILED, ONLY 121KMS, CERTIFIED

13174727

1997 Toyota Camry

CE, AUTO, SEDAN, OILED, ONLY 121KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,672KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BG22K8VU181438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,672 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

1997 Toyota Camry