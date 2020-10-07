Menu
1997 Toyota Camry

309,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,291

+ tax & licensing
$1,291

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

CE

Location

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,291

+ taxes & licensing

309,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5952807
  • Stock #: 7277
  • VIN: 4T1BG22K0VU182096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 309,000 KM

Vehicle Description

View our Inventory: WWW.DMPSALES.CA

*Vehicle Sold AS/IS As Shown*

 

Drag it, Pull it, Push it, Kick it! WE TAKE ALL TRADES!

 

DMP & Sam's Auto Sales Inc. have been serving London and the surrounding area for over 20 years now with a commitment to quality of service and building great relationships. At DMP we might discuss numbers, but we won't treat you like one.

OMVIC Disclaimer: All vehicles sold "AS IS" may not be road worthy, mechanically sound and may not be fit for use as a means of transportation, may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

 

Downtown Motor Products

 

744 York St, London, ON

Call: 519-601-7474

 

Prices do not include applicable taxes or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning

