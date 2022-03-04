Menu
1997 Toyota Tercel

149,550 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

AUTO*4 DOOR*4 CYLINDER*VERY CLEAN*CERTIFIED

1997 Toyota Tercel

AUTO*4 DOOR*4 CYLINDER*VERY CLEAN*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,550KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8474271
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JT2BC51L0V0222348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

