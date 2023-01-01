Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1998 Chevrolet Express 1500

303,157 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1998 Chevrolet Express 1500

1998 Chevrolet Express 1500

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Chevrolet Express 1500

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1693429351
  2. 1693429355
  3. 1693429358
  4. 1693429362
  5. 1693429365
  6. 1693429368
  7. 1693429373
  8. 1693429377
  9. 1693429380
  10. 1693429384
  11. 1693429388
  12. 1693429392
  13. 1693429396
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
303,157KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362954
  • Stock #: 1201A
  • VIN: 1GCEC14W6WZ230132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 303,157 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 164,785 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1992 Volvo 240 *SEDA...
 308,425 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan X-Trail
257,777 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory