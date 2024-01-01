Menu
Account
Sign In

1998 Dodge Ram 1500

297,255 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1998 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle

1998 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1724518861
  2. 1724518867
  3. 1724518870
  4. 1724518874
  5. 1724518877
  6. 1724518879
  7. 1724518883
  8. 1724518886
  9. 1724518890
  10. 1724518893
  11. 1724518898
  12. 1724518901
  13. 1724518906
  14. 1724518909
  15. 1724518911
  16. 1724518914
  17. 1724518920
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
297,255KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1B7HF13YXWJ131092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1003A
  • Mileage 297,255 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Honda Pilot for sale in London, ON
2017 Honda Pilot 335,535 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Charger for sale in London, ON
2010 Dodge Charger 151,049 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 71,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LS, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 71,000KMS, CERTIFIED 71,315 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1998 Dodge Ram 1500