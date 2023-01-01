$CALL+ tax & licensing
1999 BMW 3 Series
*318TI*MINT*ONLY 25,000KMS*RARE*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
25,098KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10611873
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: WBACG8334XKC85538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,098 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
