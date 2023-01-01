Menu
1999 BMW 3 Series

25,098 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1999 BMW 3 Series

1999 BMW 3 Series

*318TI*MINT*ONLY 25,000KMS*RARE*CERTIFIED

1999 BMW 3 Series

*318TI*MINT*ONLY 25,000KMS*RARE*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1698816681
  2. 1698816682
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,098KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10611873
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: WBACG8334XKC85538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,098 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

