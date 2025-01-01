$CALL+ taxes & licensing
1999 Chevrolet Lumina
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,004KM
VIN 2G1WL52M4X9170613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1068A
- Mileage 51,004 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
