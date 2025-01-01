Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina for sale in London, ON

1999 Chevrolet Lumina

51,004 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1999 Chevrolet Lumina

Watch This Vehicle
13106405

1999 Chevrolet Lumina

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761324601
  2. 1761324601
  3. 1761324601
  4. 1761324601
  5. 1761324601
  6. 1761324601
  7. 1761324601
  8. 1761324601
  9. 1761324601
  10. 1761324601
  11. 1761324601
  12. 1761324601
  13. 1761324601
  14. 1761324601
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,004KM
VIN 2G1WL52M4X9170613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1068A
  • Mileage 51,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Harley-Davidson FXDF DYNA FAT BOB CUSTOM, LOT OF UPGRADES, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2008 Harley-Davidson FXDF DYNA FAT BOB CUSTOM, LOT OF UPGRADES, AS IS 208,419 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED 145,331 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4 CYL, AUTO, ONLY 58,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4 CYL, AUTO, ONLY 58,000KMS, CERTIFIED 58,785 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1999 Chevrolet Lumina