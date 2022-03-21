1999 Ford F-450

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8968966

8968966 VIN: 1FDXF47F2XEC32400

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 210,684 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Seating Cloth Seats Interior Front Reading Lamps Exterior Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.