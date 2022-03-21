Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Ford F-450

210,684 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1999 Ford F-450

1999 Ford F-450

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Ford F-450

XLT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1661039732
  2. 1661039732
  3. 1661039732
  4. 1661039732
  5. 1661039732
  6. 1661039732
  7. 1661039732
  8. 1661039732
  9. 1661039732
  10. 1661039732
  11. 1661039732
  12. 1661039732
  13. 1661039732
  14. 1661039732
  15. 1661039732
  16. 1661039732
  17. 1661039732
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

210,684KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968966
  • VIN: 1FDXF47F2XEC32400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 210,684 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Cloth Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

1999 Ford F-450 XLT
 210,684 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz S...
 97,351 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Sentra 2...
 112,136 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory