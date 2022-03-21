$CALL+ tax & licensing
1999 Ford F-450
XLT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
210,684KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8968966
- VIN: 1FDXF47F2XEC32400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 210,684 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Cloth Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
