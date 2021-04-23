Menu
1999 GMC Savana

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Wheel Chair Van Lift

Wheel Chair Van Lift

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

+ taxes & licensing

194,832KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7019396
  • Stock #: xxxx
  • VIN: 1GTFG25M8X1159303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 194,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Third Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

