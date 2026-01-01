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1999 Mazda Miata MX-5
Base
1999 Mazda Miata MX-5
Base
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
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+ taxes & licensing
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Used
129,780KM
VIN JM1NB3537X0121784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,780 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
1999 Mazda Miata MX-5