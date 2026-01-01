Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 1999 Mazda Miata MX-5 Base for sale in London, ON

1999 Mazda Miata MX-5

129,780 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1999 Mazda Miata MX-5

Base

Watch This Vehicle
14407686

1999 Mazda Miata MX-5

Base

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1783629091474
  2. 1783629091943
  3. 1783629092388
  4. 1783629092848
  5. 1783629093335
  6. 1783629093792
  7. 1783629094292
  8. 1783629094782
  9. 1783629095243
  10. 1783629095693
  11. 1783629096174
  12. 1783629096619
  13. 1783629097065
  14. 1783629097512
  15. 1783629098073
  16. 1783629098513
  17. 1783629099007
  18. 1783629099499
  19. 1783629099966
  20. 1783629100478
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
129,780KM
VIN JM1NB3537X0121784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,780 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLE, BC CAR, CLEAN BODY, WELL MAINTAINED, CERT for sale in London, ON
2014 GMC Terrain SLE, BC CAR, CLEAN BODY, WELL MAINTAINED, CERT 211,066 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford C-MAX SEL, HYBRID, AS IS, RUNS AND DRIVES for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford C-MAX SEL, HYBRID, AS IS, RUNS AND DRIVES 211,791 KM $1,495 + tax & lic
Used 1994 Dodge Caravan BASE, OILED, CLEAN FLOOR, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
1994 Dodge Caravan BASE, OILED, CLEAN FLOOR, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 199,508 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1999 Mazda Miata MX-5