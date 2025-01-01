Menu
CDI, 4 CYL, DIESEL, MANUAL, WAGON, AS IS SPECIAL

1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

CDI, 4 CYL, DIESEL, MANUAL, WAGON, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
253,402KM
Fair Condition
VIN WDB2102061A831582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,402 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

