1999 Porsche Boxster
Roadster
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8377698
- Stock #: 7401
- VIN: WP0CA298XXU631078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Convertible Soft Top
