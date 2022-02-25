Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Porsche Boxster

76,000 KM

Details Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
1999 Porsche Boxster

1999 Porsche Boxster

Roadster

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Porsche Boxster

Roadster

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8377698
  • Stock #: 7401
  • VIN: WP0CA298XXU631078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2010 BMW 5 Series 52...
 119,000 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 209,000 KM
$8,991 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 154,000 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory