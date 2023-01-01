Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Toyota 4Runner

204,486 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1999 Toyota 4Runner

1999 Toyota 4Runner

*4X4*AUTO*V6*OILED*GREAT CONDITION*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Toyota 4Runner

*4X4*AUTO*V6*OILED*GREAT CONDITION*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1672844750
  2. 1672844750
  3. 1672844750
  4. 1672844750
  5. 1672844750
  6. 1672844750
  7. 1672844750
  8. 1672844750
  9. 1672844750
  10. 1672844750
  11. 1672844750
  12. 1672844750
  13. 1672844750
  14. 1672844750
  15. 1672844750
  16. 1672844750
  17. 1672844750
  18. 1672844750
  19. 1672844750
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

204,486KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449658
  • Stock #: M59
  • VIN: JT3HN86R6X0245859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,486 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2015 Subaru XV Cross...
 256,960 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1998 Honda Accord
253,382 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1996 Toyota Corolla
120,413 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory