Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Toyota Camry

118,129 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1999 Toyota Camry

1999 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Toyota Camry

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1698451316
  2. 1698451325
  3. 1698451335
  4. 1698451345
  5. 1698451354
  6. 1698451365
  7. 1698451374
  8. 1698451384
  9. 1698451393
  10. 1698451401
  11. 1698451408
  12. 1698451417
  13. 1698451425
  14. 1698451433
  15. 1698451441
  16. 1698451452
  17. 1698451460
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,129KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10597623
  • Stock #: 1008
  • VIN: JT2BG22K9X0353452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,129 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2017 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 96,840 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Liberty LI...
 178,102 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2002 Lincoln Navigat...
 208,886 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory