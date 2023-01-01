Menu
1999 Toyota Corolla

112,563 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

VE*AUTO*ONLY 112KMS*VERY RELIABLE*CERTIFIED

VE*AUTO*ONLY 112KMS*VERY RELIABLE*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,563KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520637
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2T1BR12E5XC748417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,563 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

