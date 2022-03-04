$CALL+ tax & licensing
1999 Toyota Corolla
VE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
104,343KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8491252
- VIN: 2T1BR12E2XC756930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,343 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
