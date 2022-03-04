Menu
1999 Toyota Corolla

104,343 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1999 Toyota Corolla

1999 Toyota Corolla

VE

1999 Toyota Corolla

VE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,343KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8491252
  • VIN: 2T1BR12E2XC756930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,343 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

