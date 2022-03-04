Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Toyota Corolla

104,361 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1999 Toyota Corolla

1999 Toyota Corolla

VE

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Toyota Corolla

VE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,361KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8501165
  • Stock #: 1035
  • VIN: 2t1br12e2xc756930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1035
  • Mileage 104,361 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

1999 Toyota Corolla VE
 104,361 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1997 Toyota Tercel
149,567 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 333,416 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory