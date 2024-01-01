Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2000 BMW M Coupe Z3M, COUPE, EURO S50, AC SCHNITZER, KW, for sale in London, ON

2000 BMW M Coupe

124,880 KM

Details

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2000 BMW M Coupe

Z3M, COUPE, EURO S50, AC SCHNITZER, KW,

Watch This Vehicle

2000 BMW M Coupe

Z3M, COUPE, EURO S50, AC SCHNITZER, KW,

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1721532085
  2. 1721532085
  3. 1721532065
  4. 1721532066
  5. 1721532065
  6. 1721532064
  7. 1721532066
  8. 1721532069
  9. 1721532066
  10. 1721532057
  11. 1721532062
  12. 1721532062
  13. 1721532066
  14. 1721532061
  15. 1721532065
  16. 1721532061
  17. 1721532106
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,880KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBSCM91060LB57126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 124,880 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Honda Civic EX, SEDAN, AUTO, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2019 Honda Civic EX, SEDAN, AUTO, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED 213,653 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L, AUTO, 4X4, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L, AUTO, 4X4, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AS IS SPECIAL 306,394 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, MANUAL, SEDAN, ONLY 125KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, MANUAL, SEDAN, ONLY 125KMS, CERTIFIED 125,299 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2000 BMW M Coupe