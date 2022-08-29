2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,777 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 5 5 8 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9059506

9059506 Stock #: 2686

2686 VIN: 2G1WX12K2Y9291749

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 70,558 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.