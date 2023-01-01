Menu
2000 GMC Savana

160,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GDFG15RXY1193083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2009 GMC Acadia for sale in London, ON
2009 GMC Acadia 147,745 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus SE*HATCH*263KM*4 CYLINDERS*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Focus SE*HATCH*263KM*4 CYLINDERS*AS IS SPECIAL 263,859 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Verano LEATHER GROUP*ONLY 67,000KMS*4 CYLINDER*CERT for sale in London, ON
2017 Buick Verano LEATHER GROUP*ONLY 67,000KMS*4 CYLINDER*CERT 67,512 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Primary

