2000 GMC Sierra 1500
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
235,099KM
VIN 2GTEC19V3Y1220895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,099 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
