Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL for sale in London, ON

2000 GMC Sierra 1500

235,099 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2000 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

13486619

2000 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,099KM
VIN 2GTEC19V3Y1220895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,099 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2000 GMC Sierra 1500