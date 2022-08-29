2000 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 7 9 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9310888

9310888 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 1HGCG1652YA800114

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,794 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Cell Phone Hookup Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.