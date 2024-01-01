Menu
Account
Sign In

2000 Honda Civic

59,488 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2000 Honda Civic

SPECIAL EDITION*ONLY 59,000KMS*LOW KMS*CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Honda Civic

SPECIAL EDITION*ONLY 59,000KMS*LOW KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1704657569
  2. 1704657570
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,488KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGEJ6617YH926698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2000 Honda Civic SPECIAL EDITION*ONLY 59,000KMS*LOW KMS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2000 Honda Civic SPECIAL EDITION*ONLY 59,000KMS*LOW KMS*CERT 59,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury**LOADED**REAR ENTERTAINMENT**RADAR CRUISE***CERTFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury**LOADED**REAR ENTERTAINMENT**RADAR CRUISE***CERTFIED 113,720 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade *LOADED*6L V8*CLEAN BODY*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Cadillac Escalade *LOADED*6L V8*CLEAN BODY*AS IS SPECIAL 244,001 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2000 Honda Civic