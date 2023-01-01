Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Honda Civic

215,299 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2000 Honda Civic

2000 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Honda Civic

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1682972421
  2. 1682972428
  3. 1682972436
  4. 1682972444
  5. 1682972450
  6. 1682972457
  7. 1682972466
  8. 1682972524
  9. 1682972534
  10. 1682972550
  11. 1682972563
  12. 1682972577
  13. 1682972590
  14. 1682972601
  15. 1682972617
  16. 1682972635
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
215,299KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9900212
  • Stock #: 1188
  • VIN: 2HGEJ6422YH003606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 215,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2000 Honda Civic
215,299 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 221,238 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Sentra *...
 69,771 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory