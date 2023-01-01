2000 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 5 , 2 9 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9900212

9900212 Stock #: 1188

1188 VIN: 2HGEJ6422YH003606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 215,299 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.