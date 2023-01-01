$CALL+ tax & licensing
2000 Mazda Miata MX-5
2dr Conv Manual
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
245,227KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10194036
- Stock #: M24
- VIN: JM1NB3533Y0143590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 245,227 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
