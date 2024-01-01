Menu
2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK

41,797 KM

2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK

2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
41,797KM
Good Condition
VIN WDBLK7OG3YT050378

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Silver
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 41,797 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

519-659-7111

2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK