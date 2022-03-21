Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,491

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML320 4Matic

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML320 4Matic

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,491

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8686289
  • Stock #: 7576
  • VIN: 4JGAB54E9YA157433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

View our Inventory: WWW.DMPSALES.CA

*Vehicle Sold AS/IS As Shown*

 

Drag it, Pull it, Push it, Kick it! WE TAKE ALL TRADES!

 

DMP & Sam's Auto Sales Inc. have been serving London and the surrounding area for over 20 years now with a commitment to quality of service and building great relationships. At DMP we might discuss numbers, but we won't treat you like one.

OMVIC Disclaimer: All vehicles sold "AS IS" may not be road worthy, mechanically sound and may not be fit for use as a means of transportation, may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

 

Downtown Motor Products

 

744 York St, London, ON

Call: 519-601-7474

 

Prices do not include applicable taxes or licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cell Phone Hookup
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2006 Porsche Cayenne...
 250,000 KM
$9,991 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 100,000 KM
$17,991 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer S...
 164,000 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory