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2000 Mercury Grand Marquis
GS, GREAT CONDITION, OILED, ONLY 107KMS, CERT
2000 Mercury Grand Marquis
GS, GREAT CONDITION, OILED, ONLY 107KMS, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
107,760KM
Good Condition
VIN 2MEFM74W3YX654220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,760 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2000 Mercury Grand Marquis