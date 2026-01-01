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2000 Mercury Grand Marquis

107,760 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2000 Mercury Grand Marquis

GS, GREAT CONDITION, OILED, ONLY 107KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
13978836

2000 Mercury Grand Marquis

GS, GREAT CONDITION, OILED, ONLY 107KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1776991116
  2. 1776991116
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
107,760KM
Good Condition
VIN 2MEFM74W3YX654220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,760 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-XXXX

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519-659-7111

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2000 Mercury Grand Marquis