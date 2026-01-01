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Used 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS for sale in London, ON

2000 Mercury Grand Marquis

107,985 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2000 Mercury Grand Marquis

GS

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14005296.807908073?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=22854

2000 Mercury Grand Marquis

GS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1777404729712
  2. 1777404730278
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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
107,985KM
VIN 2MEFM74W3YX654220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,985 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-XXXX

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519-659-7111

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2000 Mercury Grand Marquis