2000 Toyota Camry

124,532 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

CE*ONLY 124KMS*AUTO*4 CYL*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1709089303
  2. 1709089304
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,532KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JT2BG22K5Y0398079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Buy From Home Available

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

