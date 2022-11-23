$CALL+ tax & licensing
2000 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
82,989KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9336718
- Stock #: 124a
- VIN: JT2BF22K3Y0277179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,989 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
