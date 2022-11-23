Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Toyota Camry

82,989 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2000 Toyota Camry

2000 Toyota Camry

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1669670285
  2. 1669670285
  3. 1669670285
  4. 1669670285
  5. 1669670285
  6. 1669670285
  7. 1669670285
  8. 1669670285
  9. 1669670285
  10. 1669670285
  11. 1669670285
  12. 1669670285
  13. 1669670285
  14. 1669670285
  15. 1669670285
  16. 1669670285
  17. 1669670285
  18. 1669670285
  19. 1669670285
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,989KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9336718
  • Stock #: 124a
  • VIN: JT2BF22K3Y0277179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 124a
  • Mileage 82,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2008 Toyota Yaris LE...
 191,743 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 56,871 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2003 Ford F-250 4X4*...
 244,586 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory